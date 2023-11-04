Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Falcons in Week 9
Giving you the best player props to wager on for Sunday's Week 9 contest between the Vikings and the Falcons.
By Jovan Alford
The Minnesota Vikings will put their three-game win streak on the line when they head south to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams will have new starting quarterbacks under center as the Vikings will turn to rookie Jaren Hall while the Falcons will roll with veteran Taylor Heinicke. Heading into this week’s matchup, I found two Falcons’ props with good value and a Vikings’ prop that most bettors wouldn’t consider.
Tyler Allgeier OVER 34.5 rushing yards
Rookie Bijan Robinson receives the most attention in the Falcons’ backfield, but we cannot forget about second-year running back Tyler Allgeier.
Allgeier had a solid rookie season in 2022 but is having a down season with the emergence of Robinson. Last season, he averaged 64.7 rushing yards on 13.1 attempts, but that’s gone down to 41.5 rushing yards per game (13.0 attempts) this season.
However, we will take a shot on his rushing yards prop. The Vikings are only giving up 101.6 rushing yards per game, which is good for 13th in the NFL. It’s not an ideal matchup for Allgeier, but he’s gone over 34.5 rushing yards in five out of eight games and had double-digit carries in those games.
Alexander Mattison OVER 11.5 carries
With the Vikings starting a rookie on Sunday, head coach Kevin O’Connell might lean on the running game a little bit more against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed 102 rushing yards per game (3.8 YPC) this season, which puts them in the middle of the pack. However, that should not deter Minnesota from using Alexander Mattison, who had 31 rushing yards on 16 carries in last week’s win over Green Bay.
Mattison hasn’t been impressive this season (390 rushing yards and 0 TDs), but he’s a running back who can carry the ball 10 or more times. This season, Mattison has gone over 11.5 carries in five out of his last eight games. Minnesota brought in Cam Akers earlier this season to push Mattison, but that hasn’t happened. At -105 on DK, this seems like a fun prop bet to put a unit down, as it could be a low-scoring game.
Younghoe Koo OVER 1.5 field goals made
In a game where points could be at a premium, the Falcons have one of the best kickers in the NFL this season in Younghoe Koo. Koo has helped Atlanta win a couple of games this season and is an extension of their offense.
The 29-year-old has made more than 1.5 field goals in five out of eight games this season and at least three field goals in back-to-back games. Heading into this week’s game, the Vikings are allowing 1.9 field goal attempts (12th in the NFL) and 1.5 field goals made per game (10th in the NFL) this season. It’s not ideal circumstances for Koo, but with Heinicke at QB, I believe he’ll get a couple of field goal opportunities.
