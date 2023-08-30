Bet on Kyle Pitts to re-establish himself as top TE in NFL
Oddsmakers are disrespecting Kyle Pitts ahead of the 2023 season.
It's wild how quickly people forget about Kyle Pitts' record-breaking rookie season when he set the Atlanta Falcons record for receiving yards by a tight end while also becoming just the second rookie at the position in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards.
Now, after one subpar season that was marred by an injury, people have already lost faith in the third year player. How dare they.
Real ones know that Pitts' numbers were hurt in a big way by who was throwing him the ball. Marcus Mariota did him no favors, missing him with deep throw after deep throw.
Now, Pitts has a much more competent quarterback throwing him the ball and he enters the season healthier and more motivated than ever. Yet, oddsmakers have set his receiving yards total at just 675.5? Unbelievable.
Kyle Pitts Receiving Yards Total
Betting on Pitts to go OVER 675.5 yards is an absolute no-brainer and it's one of my favorite bets this entire season. Us Falcons fans know he's extremely capable of soaring past this number and potentially reaching the 1,000 yard mark again like he did in his rookie season.
