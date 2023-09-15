Betting analyst predicts Falcons will remain undefeated in Week 2
By Josh Yourish
Maybe the Atlanta Falcons don’t need a star quarterback.
They beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 with Desmond Ridder throwing for 115 yards. Arthur Smith has found success running the ball and now he’ll try to do it against the 1-0 Green Bay Packers.
Matt LaFleur guided his team to a win over Chicago, but BetSided NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan doesn’t believe in the Packers, especially not down in Atlanta. He likes the Falcons in his “Road to 272” in which he picks every NFL game of the season.
Betting analyst prediction for Falcons in Week 2
Green Bay ran amok on the Bears defense in Week 1 and it was the official coming out party for Jordan Love. The Pack won it 38-20, but MacMillan thinks that had more to do with their opponent.
"Yes, the Packers looked extremely good against the Bears in Week 1, but I think that was more a sign of how bad Chicago is this season than anything else," MacMillan wrote.
He isn’t quite sold on the new QB in Green Bay either.
“Jordan Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but completed just over 50% of his passes and PFF.com has him graded as the 19th-best QB in Week 1 action," MacMillan wrote. "I think it's best not to overreact to the final score from that game when we head into Week 2.”
The Falcons are all about running the football and Green Bay isn’t too well equipped to stop that kind of offense. Their defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, doesn’t allocate resources to stop the run, and even this front seven that’s loaded with high draft picks can’t consistently stop the run without help.
“Atlanta averaged 5.0 yards per carry against Carolina and now face a Packers defense that ranked 28th in opponent yards per carry last season and allowed the Bears to average 4.2 yards per rush last week," MacMillan added in his breakdown of this game.
MacMillan loves the Falcons to win straight up as a home underdog.
