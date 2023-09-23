Betting expert includes Falcons among favorite underdog picks in Week 3
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan's prediction and betting pick for the Falcons and Lions.
By Josh Yourish
It wasn’t the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback dragging them back in a heroic effort, instead it was their running game that brought them back to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Falcons are 2-0 and are underdogs up in Detroit for this Week 3 matchup against the 1-1 Lions.
Arthur Smith might finally be turning this thing around in Atlanta, and BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan thinks this is a good football team worth backing on the road. MacMillan makes picks for every game on the NFL schedule in his “Road to 272” so check out his picks for Atlanta and Detroit.
Now, here’s a look at the odds for the Falcons and Lions.
Falcons vs. Lions odds, spread and total
Betting expert for Falcons in Week 3
Even MacMillan has some biases. He’s a Falcons fan, but also knows a good team when he sees one, no matter what uniforms they have one.
“The Falcons are a good football team," MacMillan wrote. "I'm just going to say it. They aren't great, but they are good. As I predicted, their defense has immensely improved compared to the past few seasons, and they've now allowed the third fewest yards per play through the first two weeks, giving up just 4.2 yards per snap.”
It’s not just the defense that has gotten better. Arthur Smith has always been committed to the run-game, but now he has one of the best running backs in all of football on the Falcons.
“Bijan Robinson also looks to be the real deal," MacMillan wrote. "He's averaging a blistering 6.2 yards per carry on 29 carries so far in his rookie campaign, and has been involved in the passing game as well.”
With that collection of talent, MacMillan will take the points with the Falcons up in Detroit this week. He’s still not sure what to make of the Lions after their Week 2 loss to Seattle.
