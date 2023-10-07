Betting expert shares why Falcons will get back on track in Week 5
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan trusts Atlanta's defense to get the Falcons back into the win column against the Texans.
By Josh Yourish
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Atlanta Falcons and specifically for their quarterback, Desmond Ridder.
Despite their offensive troubles, BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan likes Atlanta to figure some things out against the Houston Texans who are coming off a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MacMillan bets every game of the NFL slate in his weekly “Road to 272” and this week he likes the Falcons to cover as slight favorites at home.
Texans vs. Falcons odds, spread and total
Betting expert for Falcons in Week 5
There are plenty of problems with the Falcons offense, even with a great play caller like Arthur Smith and tons of talent at the skill positions. Those issues boil down to Atlanta’s quarterback, but BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan thinks this week we should focus on the other side of the ball.
"Not enough people are talking about how good the Falcons' defense has been this season," MacMillian said in his betting preview. "Heading into Week 5, they rank fifth in the league in opponent yards per play (4.7), only the Ravens, Browns, 49ers and Lions are allowing fewer yards per snap. If you're interested in some more advanced analytics, they're seventh in success rate (41%) and they lead the NFL in Rush EPA (-0.24).”
He’s also not overreacting to the Texans beating the Jaguars and Steelers in back-to-back weeks.
“The Texans have certainly improved compared to past years, but they're still a below average team on both sides of the ball that has to hit the road to take on a team that has a lot of offensive weapons and stout defensive play," he writes.
Bet with MacMillan and take the Falcons to cover.
Follow all Iain MacMillan’s bets HERE
