Betting odds for every Falcons game available for 2023 NFL season
It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of a rebuilding phase, but now they're expected to take the next step forward.
They used the eighth overall pick to selected arguably the most talented player in the draft, running back Bijan Robinson from Texas. Robinson, Desmond Ridder, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are now expected to be the cornerstones of the offense for years to come.
Defensively, they made key signings including Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, and Jessie Bates.
The Falcons have their schedule working in their favor. They have the second easiest schedule in the NFL, next to only the New Orleans Saints.
Oddsmakers have already released odds for every single NFL game for the upcoming season. If you think the Falcons take a step forward this year, bet on them now before the odds move.
Let's dive into them.
NFL Week 1 odds: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 2 odds: Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 3 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
NFL Week 4 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
*Game will take place in London, England
NFL Week 5 odds: Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 6 odds: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 7 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Week 8 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans
NFL Week 9 odds: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 10 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals
NFL Week 11 odds: Falcons BYE week
*No odds due to Falcons being on a BYE week
NFL Week 12 odds: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 13 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets
NFL Week 14 odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 15 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
NFL Week 16 odds: Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons
NFL Week 17 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears
NFL Week 18 odds: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.