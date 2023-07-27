Big Boi and Michael Vick Team Up For the Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons Have Something To Say
By Lisa Shepard
The social media team of the Atlanta Falcons has been dropping teasers that feature former Falcons' quarterback, Michael Vick, and rap artist, Antwan "Big Boi" Patton. Big Boi is part of the legendary group, Outkast. While it's clear the two are collaborating on something for the team, fans are not sure yet what exactly that might be.
Whatever it is that has brought Vick and Big Boi together in support of the Falcons, the fans are excited to see. In one of the photos, both are outfitted in Falcons jackets. Big Boi wears a number 7 jersey, which Vick made famous during his time in Atlanta, and Vick wears an Outkast t-shirt.
Repping the Falcons is nothing new for Big Boi. He was part of the team's 2023 schedule release video. He also wore a Falcons jersey in a picture that is now muralised in Little Five Points. The mural stands 30-feet tall, and was unveiled in 2019. It is visited by locals and tourists alike.
Fans don't know yet if what Vick and Big Boi are working on is something that will be released at the beginning of the season or sometime later. However, the team did announce their 2023 home game themes. For the Week 12 game, the Falcons will play their arch-rivals, the New Orleans Saints. The theme for that game is a celebration of 50 years of hip hop. Many fans are hoping that Outkast will be included in the halftime show.
Some Falcons fans felt as though Atlanta was not appropriately represented in the halftime lineup for Super Bowl LIII. The Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show featured Maroon 5 as the headlining act, with Travis Scott, and Big Boi as special guests. Big Boi performed with fellow Dungeon Family member, Sleepy Brown. However, they were on stage for less than 90 seconds as they sang "The Way You Move" before exiting the stage.
After five consecutive losing seasons, the hope and expectation is that the Falcons will get things turned around with the new roster additions. Whether Vick and Big Boi are working on a hype video or something else, fans certainly hope the Falcons "will have something to say" in terms of winning when the season begins.