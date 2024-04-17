Biggest draft steals in Atlanta Falcons history
By Nick Halden
9. Foyesade Oluokun 2018 200th Overall pick
The Falcons found a surprise contributor in Foye who was given a chance based on defensive desperation. That turned in Oluokun passing Deion Jones as the better player and being a great piece of the puzzle despite the lack of help around him.
If the Falcons could have cleared up their cap issues one year sooner the backer wouldn't be in Jacksonville. Oluokun cashed in on his strong start with a contract the Falcons were unable to match for a team still looking to replace arguably their best draft pick in the last six years.
10. Drew Dalman 2021 114th Overall pick
This selection somewhat softens the blow of the Jalen Mayfield selection two picks earlier. Dalman has turned into the team's starting center and has developed at a surprising rate. If that continues Dalman will solidify his spot on this list as one of the best draft picks under not only Terry Fontenot but in recent Atlanta history.
11. Tyler Allgeier 2022 151st Overall pick
Finding an impact player at this point in the draft is incredibly difficult. Not only did the Falcons find an impact player but they found a back that would go over 1,000-yards and often carry the offense in his rookie season. While the response of drafting Bijan Robinson the next offseason is odd it does nothing to take away the value and surprise impact that Allgeier has.