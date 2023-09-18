Bijan Robinson continues to prove Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith right
By Nick Halden
There were plenty of questions for the Atlanta Falcons decided to take a running back inside the top ten. Bijan Robinson's talent was never in question but Atlanta's decision-making was and it is easy to see why.
You opted to draft a position with a short shelf life despite having Cordarrelle Patterson and a rookie who finished the season with over 1,000 rushing yards. The stories and questions are easy to explain when you look at Atlanta's roster and the clear fit that a corner or Jalen Carter could have been for the team.
However, two weeks into the season and Robinson's impact and ability are even more impressive than expected. Even Fontenot and Smith couldn't have expected it to go this well with Bijan Robinson fueling the offense on Sunday with 172 yards on the ground and in the passing attack.
Robinson averaged a ridiculous 6.5 yards per carry in the ground game for 124 yards to go along with 4 catches for 48 yards.
The point here is that those who questioned the decision (this writer included) could not have been more incorrect. Robinson has somehow surpassed high expectations in the early going fueling Atlanta's first 2-0 start since the 2017 season.
That was the last season as well that the Falcons made the playoffs. The start is incredibly important for the Falcons as they prepare now to go on the road for the first time this season to play the Lions followed by the Jaguars.
It is arguably the toughest back-to-back games on Atlanta's schedule making this hot start all the more important.
Robinson has given Arthur Smith's offense life and time to let Desmond Ridder develop while still moving the football. The impact that Bijan has had only two weeks in cannot be understated this is a different offense and a different team and a lot of that is simply because Fontenot and Smith made the right call on draft night.