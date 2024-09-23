Bijan Robinson inadvertently blames Kirk Cousins for late play call mistake
By Nick Halden
Bijan Robinson's explanation for the Atlanta Falcons' late failed 4th down attempts isn't likely to make fans feel any better. Yes, Atlanta went toe-to-toe with the defending champs and proved they can compete with any team in this league. There is only so much comfort this can offer when Atlanta was robbed by the officials and still the game was there for the taking.
With the game on the line and needing only inches the Falcons' best call was an outside run to Bijan Robinson with Tyler Allgeier as a lead blocker. Bolton jumped the gap for the Chiefs and Atlanta's comeback attempt ended in a familiar and sickening fashion. Bijan's explanation isn't going to have Atlanta fans feeling any better.
While at first glance this might appear to be a shot at Kirk Cousins it isn't as it appears. Cousins simply checked out of his other option and into the other option Zac Robinson had called. The Atlanta OC having this as one of his best plays in the team's biggest moments is a mistake by the OC and not Kirk Cousins.
Whatever play the veteran checked out of it is safe to assume the Chiefs were set up for as well. Robinson's comments are simply frustration and pointing out what happened not a shot at his veteran quarterback.
Still, it is a frustrating moment for the Atlanta star a week after failing in a similar spot. Both Zac and Bijan had a chance to give the Falcons what would arguably be the biggest upset of the season and came up small.
Moral victories are hard to tout as Atlanta sits at 1-2 in what feels to be another frustrating start. Yet this game is proof that things are changing in Atlanta and under Raheem Morris with Kirk Cousins under center this rotser is capable of playing with anyone.