Bijan Robinson is lucky his mistakes didn't put Falcons in an 0-2 hole
By Nick Halden
For those who simply glanced at the Atlanta Falcons boxscore in their 22-21 win over the Eagles, Bijan Robinson had a great night. The back had 14-carries for 97-yards and seemed to be consistently on the edge of breaking a big play. Whether it was Robinson or Allgeier the Atlanta run game was unstoppable early on.
Robinson added in 4 catches for 25-yards in what appears to be a great performance from Atlanta's star back. However, the numbers don't tell the full story of a back who continues to fail to live up to lofty expectations.
On three separate occasions Bijan Robinson cost Atlanta
Bijan's night in Philly finishes as a mixed bag and not the great evening the boxscore might suggest. The first miscue came early in the game with Kirk Cousins still struggling and the offense looking to get off the ground. Cousins flipped the ball out to the right with a pass well within Robinson's grasp. The ball bounced off Robinson and the drive quickly stalled out.
A similar situation would happen again with Robinson fumbling a handoff and again stopping a drive. Twice when things seemed to be rolling Robinson's mistakes cost Atlanta drives. The final moment was getting stonewalled by the Eagles' safety on a 4th down to give Philly what should have been the game-winning drive.
You simply cannot have the star of your team making these mistakes in the game's biggest moment. If you're THAT guy for this offense you have to find a way to fight for that 4th down and not leave the game up to an Eagles miscue.
Bijan Robinson is an extremely talented back who hasn't lived up to expectations. The former top-ten pick was brought into Atlanta being hyped as a generational back. Perhaps unfair standards but this speaks to his talent level and why Atlanta spent the draft pick they did on Robinson.
From Atlanta's perspective, Robinson simply has to be better. The run game was improved, and Robinson was improved. Still, Robinson has failed to live up to expectations and must clean up mistakes that Atlanta's next three opponents won't fail to take advantage of in the Chiefs, Saints, and Bucs.