Bijan Robinson ranks inside Falcons all-time top ten rushers in surprising stat
By Nick Halden
Bijan Robinson's rookie season is in the books with 4-touchdowns, 976-rushing yards, with over 400-receiving yards. It was a solid season for the Robinson, but one that didn't fully live up to expectations. This is due both to usage and the wat the offense was called.
Arthur Smith attempted to save Bijan Robinson early on with the expectation he would be stronger as the season wore on. This isn't the worst idea if you're able to establish your other weapons and move the ball consistently. However, by the time Robinson's usage was at the correct level the opposing defense had zero fear of Desmond Ridder.
They understood they simply needed to guard the sticks and not allow Atlanta's run game to roll. That was more than enough to cause issues and take away a lot of the big play ability from Robinson. Despite all of this, Robinson still had a solid season and ended the year in impressive company.
In average yards per game, Bijan Robinson ranks 7th in franchise history with 57.4-rushing yards. In order from first, the players in front of Bijan are as follows: Michael Turner, Gerald Riggs, William Andrews, Dave Hampton, Warrick Dunn, and Jamal Anderson.
Right behind Bijan, Michael Vick, Tyler Allgeier, and Devonta Freeman. This speaks to both the lack of depth of great backs in Atlanta's history and how great of a start that Robinson is off to. It would be surprising not so see Robinson maintain and improve this spot in the 2024 season.
Zac Robinson's system is going to be far more pass-heavy and that is going to open up big plays for Robinson. While the offense will shift it will still attempt a level of balance and the majority of those touches will go to Robinson. Bijan Robinson didn't live up to lofty expectations but the second-year player is still heading in the right direction with the ability to become one of if not the best back in the league.