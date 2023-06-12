Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Offensive Tackles
One of the strengths of the Atlanta Falcons roster is the offensive line. The main key to that is the bookend tackles in Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary. The depth behind them is going to be what's up for grabs in training camp in 2023. The Falcons have a good group to work with even though it's a group of promising young tackles with some pro experience and some journeymen. But the depth at tackle should wind up being more than competent.
Jake Matthews
Old, reliable Jake Matthews has started almost every game of his 8-year career at left tackle for the Atlanta Falcons. He's only been to one Pro Bowl but has been at a Pro Bowl-caliber of play for at least the last five-to-six years of his career. The Falcons will keep him as their starting left tackle as long as he wants to play in the NFL. Matthews is the leader of the offensive line and sets the tone for one of the best units in football. He's the unsung hero of the offense.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Left Tackle
Kaleb McGary
The Falcons re-signed Kaleb McGary during the offseason for three years to keep him as the starting offensive tackle. McGary has been excellent under the Falcons' current coaching staff and has established himself as one of the best run-blocking right tackles in the NFL. The Falcons will keep him as the starter as long as he continues to play as well as he has the last two years. His pass protection will need to continue to improve, but with Dwayne Ledford coaching him, he should have no problems with that. Atlanta has a good bookend at tackle with McGary.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Right Tackle
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield was the Falcons' third-round draft pick in 2021 and was taken to eventually start at left guard. However, with the selection of Matthew Bergeron and the 2022 selection of Justin Shaffer, Mayfield's time at guard seems to have run out. At left guard, specifically, he doesn't really have a shot to make the roster with Bergeron and Matthew Hennessy as the only realistic shots to start there. At right guard, Chris Lindstrom is holding down the fort for the next five years.
The Falcons look like they want to try Mayfield at right tackle to see if he can get a shot at the 2023 roster. He'll compete for a swing tackle role, but he might end up as the primary backup at both right tackle and right guard when all is said and done. His skillsets fit best at guard, but he was a talented right tackle at Michigan who didn't allow a sack his final season there. The Falcons could potentially unlock his skills by moving him back to the right side of the line.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for swing tackle
Joshua Miles
The former seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Joshua Miles is a solid offensive lineman who can play multiple offensive line spots. He might have better odds on the interior offensive line. Miles has a similar situation to the Falcons' waiver claim in 2022 in Chuma Edoga. Unlike Edoga, he is starting with the Falcons in camp this year. He has a legitimate shot at becoming a Falcon in training camp, but he might have to start the season on the practice squad as a potential injury replacement.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for swing tackle
Tyler Vrabel
Tyler Vrabel was a left tackle at Boston College and played almost every game and snap he could have during his entire college career. The Falcons need someone who can play left tackle for their swing tackle role. Vrabel may not be the best offensive tackle on the roster, but he should at a minimum be on the practice squad. He's also the son of Mike Vrabel—coach of the Tennessee Titans. That speaks to his pedigree as an NFL player, and his football intelligence, as he's been around the game his whole life.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for swing tackle
Barry Wesley
Barry Wesley was the starting left tackle for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons and performed very well for them at the position. He was a tackle and guard in college for Colorado State and played on both sides of the line very well. He could be the dark horse to win the swing tackle job for Atlanta. His performance in college showed that he understands how to be effective on both sides of the line. His play in the XFL against former NFL players also shows that he can hold up to an NFL-caliber pass rush.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for swing tackle
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.