Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Specialists
Special teams isn't talked about a ton, but it's arguably just as important as defense or offense. The Atlanta Falcons are keeping their unit of Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, and Liam McCullough together for the 2023 season after their success in the 2022 season. Atlanta had one of the top five special teams units in 2022, and they should continue that success moving forward with special teams coordinator Marquice Williams continuing to run the show.
Younghoe Koo
Career Stats: 122-of-137 on all Field Goals, 20-of-25 on 50+ yard Field Goals, 120-of-126 on Extra Points, 2 Punts, 70 Yards, 35.0 Average, 172 Kickoffs, 10,709 Yards, 62.3 Average, 84 Touchbacks, 4 Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovered
Younghoe Koo might be one of the best kickers in the NFL. He's shown through the years that he can kick accurately from a distance or in close. And his home splits show he's even better than that. He's also a fantastic kickoff specialist when needed, but the Falcons are trying to lessen that from his load as a primary kicker. Koo is signed for another four seasons, and it's very unlikely the Falcons even consider moving on from him.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Kicker
Bradley Pinion
Career Stats: 0-of-1 on Field Goals, 0-of-1 on 50+ yard Field Goals, 564 Punts, 22,482 Yards, 43.9 Average, 196 Inside 20 yard line, 1 Blocked, 610 Kickoffs, 39,369 Yards, 64.5 Average, 477 Touchbacks, 6 Tackles
Punter might be one of the least important positions on the field, but when the team has a good one, it really helps with field position. Bradley Pinion is a very underrated punter and someone the Falcons felt they had to bring back. He had great chemistry on kicks with Younghoe Koo as a holder and did a fantastic job as a kickoff specialist as well. Pinion's impact on the game may not be important, but he's fantastic as an all-around special teams player on top of being a good punter.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Punter, Holder and Kickoff Specialist
Liam McCullough
Career Stats: 3 Tackles
When the average fan has no idea who someone is, it's a good thing. Most fans have no idea who Liam McCullough is, but he's a great longsnapper who has consistently delivered the ball right to Bradley Pinion accurately whether it's a punt or a kick. The Falcons also get above-average special teams play from him on punts when he's in the coverage unit, as he's shown to be a competent tackler as well. McCullough may not be a household name, but he's an important one.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Long Snapper
Matthew Trickett
Rookie Year
Matthew Trickett was brought in to help ease some of the pre-season and training camp burdens from Bradley Pinion and Younghoe Koo. The Falcons will continue to bring in people like Trickett every season to do that. If Trickett makes the roster, it's on the practice squad and as an emergency kicker in case either Koo or Pinion gets hurt during the season.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Practice Squad
