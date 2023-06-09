Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Tight Ends
While wide receivers might have been the weakest spot on the Atlanta Falcons roster, tight end looks like the strongest position on it. With players like Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and even Parker Hesse looking like solid tight ends to build the unit around, the Falcons have a deep group. Adding in some young players at the back end helps as well. But a signing along the lines of a Mycole Pruitt might not be a bad addition should they decide to do that as well.
Kyle Pitts
Career Stats: 96 Catches, 1,382 Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 0 Fumbles
Atlanta Falcons' head coach loves the idea of position-less football where he can use guys all over the formation, and the ideal fit for that is a guy like Kyle Pitts. It's why Pitts was the first pick for the Falcons under the new regime. Pitts was the unfortunate recipient of Marcus Mariota's inaccuracy for the 2022 season. He also suffered a knee injury on a hospital ball bad pass from Mariota during the game against the Chicago Bears. He should be ready by the time the season starts.
Pitts should be back to full health heading into the 2023 season and will be back in his role as the primary tight end. He should also be the best option on the field for Desmond Ridder. Having someone who can make seam throws as well as Ridder can help Pitts explode in stats during the 2023 season as well. Getting Pitts around 110-to-120 targets should really boost the offense, and he could potentially end up as one of the best-receiving TEs in the NFL because of it.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting Tight End
Jonnu Smith
Career Stats: 169 Catches, 1,841 Yards, 17 Touchdowns, 16 Carries, 127 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 3 Kick Returns, 47 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 3 Fumbles,
The Falcons made a highly unusual move at the beginning of free agency by bringing in Jonnu Smith for a seventh-round pick through a trade with the Patriots. Adding a good No. 2 tight end will be a good fit for a young quarterback like Desmond Ridder to really build his game up. Smith is more than just a tight end, though. He's someone who can play in the slot, out wide, as an H-back or even in the backfield in shotgun sets to throw defenses off.
With the variations in both Smith's alignments and Kyle Pitts' alignments, the Falcons will be able to throw defenses off. By having guys who can create plays in multiple different alignments, the Falcons will be one of the tougher offenses to gameplan against. Smith's ability to create yards after the catch will be a huge asset for the offense, as they will hit him in a lot of underneath routes after Pitts clears out the defenders to create more space for him to operate with.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Starting H-back/No. 2 Tight End