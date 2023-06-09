Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Tight Ends
Parker Hesse
Career Stats: 14 Catches, 132 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0 Fumbles, 2 Tackles
Parker Hesse was the primary blocking tight end for the Falcons' offense in 2022. He played the most snaps and was in-line more than any other tight end including Kyle Pitts. Hesse was the guy who will see the most change for the 2023 season with Jonnu Smith on the roster now. He's going to head into the No. 3 tight end role and will almost exclusively play in-line during the season. Hesse should see a drop in targets as well, but that's to be expected with Kyle Pitts coming back.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for the No. 3 Tight End role
John FitzPatrick
The Falcons took John Fitzpatrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and then he got hurt for the season forcing them to put him on injured reserve for the year. This year, he looks like the lock for the No. 4 tight end role and should be someone who can compete for the role as the third tight end if he impresses during the pre-season. He's a bigger, stronger tight end, but don't be surprised if he has some wide-open looks on offense due to there being just better options on the field.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for the No. 3 Tight End role