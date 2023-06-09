Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Tight Ends
Feleipe Franks
Career Stats: 4 Carries, 6 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0-of-1 passing, 1 Interception, 0 Fumbles
The Falcons seemingly have a huge love for Feleipe Franks despite his atrocious play on special teams and on offense whenever he's gotten into the game. Franks is a guy with the physical tools to play the position, but he has yet to register more than two targets and wasn't really open on either of them. Franks is an okay blocker, and a solid enough runner, but the Falcons don't really need his skillset on the roster when they have four guys who are just better than him already. Cutting Franks and ending the experiment should be the route they take.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for the No. 3 Tight End role, likely practice squad
Tucker Fisk
Tucker Fisk has been on and off the practice squad for the Falcons in 2022. At a certain point, the Falcons need to look into more talented options than a pure blocking tight end who is a defensive tackle conversion. Fisk doesn't have the athleticism to be more than a pure blocker, and Atlanta getting someone who's better than he is shouldn't be too tough. This is one guy who could easily be replaced by a Mycole Pruitt type and no one would worry too much about it.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for a role on the practice squad
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.