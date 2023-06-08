Breaking down the 2023 Atlanta Falcons training camp roster: Wide Receivers
The Atlanta Falcons have a much stronger roster after the 2023 offseason. However, one of the groups that could still use some more juice is the wide receiver corps. They are trying to bank on some breakouts from receivers that haven't shown much in the past to step up and be the No. 2 and No. 3 options behind 2022 first-round pick Drake London. There is some talent to work with here, but the Falcons could be best served to continue to add to this group.
Drake London
Career Stats: 72 Catches, 866 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 3 Fumbles, 3 Tackles
Drake London is easily the best receiver on the Atlanta Falcons roster. London had a pace of 83 yards per game during the last four games of the season with Desmond Ridder throwing the ball, and he's going to try and continue that pace moving forward. His connection with Ridder should only continue to blossom and allow him to break out in 2023 barring any injuries. London has the frame, route-running ability and overall talent to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
The Falcons have their true No. 1 receiver in London. They have someone who can help them change games with his large catch radius and his natural ability to go after the ball in contested catch situations. Atlanta will also rely on his willingness as a blocker to help the running game. With London heading up the wide receivers, the Falcons have one major piece to a starting wide receiver unit, but he needs some more help.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: No. 1 receiver
Mack Hollins
Career Stats: 113 Catches, 1,440 Yards, 10 Touchdowns, 4 Carries, 40 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 1 Fumble, 24 Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovered
Mack Hollins is a bit of a journeyman bouncing from the Eagles to the Dolphins to the Raiders before having his breakout-ish year last season. His size at 6-foot-4, 221 pounds makes him a perfect possession-style No. 2 wide receiver and gives Desmond Ridder another large target in the passing game. With Atlanta looking towards basketball-type guys to build their receiving corps around, Hollins makes a ton of sense since he is good at body positioning and making plays on third downs.
Hollins may not be in for a huge year since he's going to be down the chart of receiving options for Ridder, but he should see around 60-to-70 targets within the offense. Hollins at worst will be a special teams guy who can be a talented gunner to add to the unit there. While the Falcons may not use him a ton as the primary receiving target, he should easily be able to make bigger plays. Hollins will see a ton of one-on-ones in coverage and should be able to get open or at least have some contested catches.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: No. 2 receiver
Scotty Miller
Career Stats: 74 Catches, 924 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 8 Carries, 81 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Kick Return, 19 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0 Fumbles, 3 Tackles, 1 Fumble Recovered
Scotty Miller is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL. He's one of the better deep threats that was available in the offseason with multiple 40-plus yard touchdowns in his career. He's also got the ability to use his speed to break off big gains with yards-after-catch ability. However, he wasn't ever more than a No. 5 wide receiver in the past and likely isn't going to be the best-fit long-term for the slot for the Falcons. Miller should earn the slot role, but he could be improved upon.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Slot receiver
KhaDarel Hodge
Career Stats: 43 Catches, 632 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 0 Fumbles, 33 Tackles
KhaDarel Hodge doesn't bring much as a wide receiver. He's a good blocker, but for the most part, he's below average at best as a receiving threat. The lack of wide receiver depth pretty much secures Hodge's role on the offense, but he's likely going to be a special teams ace again. On special teams, Hodge is one of the best gunners in the NFL and should be able to be a key component to what should be a great special teams unit in Atlanta again in 2023.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: No. 4 receiver and special teams ace
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is a former second-round pick for the Eagles who have had trouble translating his abilities from college into the pros. He's an excellent run blocker and should see a path to the roster with that and his special teams abilities. However, his receiving potential and overall athletic potential make him someone that could surprise and earn the No. 2 wide receiver role if he picks up the offense quickly and reverts back to the guy he was in college.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for No. 5 receiver role and special teams
Penny Hart
Career Stats: 11 Catches, 82 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 19 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0 Fumbles, 17 Tackles
Penny Hart is a roster fringe guy who is from Atlanta and has a following in the fan base. He will have to earn his role on the roster and is unlikely to do so. He may have the ability to get that job on special teams, but barring injury, Hart will be lucky to have a spot on Atlanta's practice squad. There's not much he's shown as a pro, and being an undersized, under speed guy at wide receiver isn't a good mix for a long-shot at the roster.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for No. 5 receiver role and special teams
Frank Darby
Career Stats: 2 Catches, 29 Yards, 0 Touchdowns, 0 Fumbles
Frank Darby was a sixth-round pick for the Falcons in 2021 and has spent the last two seasons floating between the bottom of the roster and the practice squad. He's not likely to be involved more than that this year, either. He has been a solid player for the Falcons in preseason games, but he's not someone who can create much separation at the NFL level and has trouble being targeted due to that. The Falcons will continue this experiment with him, but he's not long for the roster.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for No. 5 receiver role, likely practice squad
Josh Ali
Josh Ali was someone who fit in well with the receivers last season on the practice squad. However, with the new group that the Falcons have brought in, the practice squad is his best case scenario. This is still a relatively weak group and the former Kentucky speedster has some big play potential, but it's just very unlikely to see him earn a role out of the gates. His best chance is for injuries to open up a spot on special teams for him.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Likely practice squad
Slade Bolden
The Falcons brought in Slade Bolden to compete for the roster, but he had trouble sticking on practice squads in 2022. Bolden was a key component for a national championship team for Alabama in 2020, but he's not the ideal receiver in the NFL being undersized and slow. Atlanta has a lot of undersized, slow wide receivers on this roster right now, and unless Bolden shows growth into his position at wide receiver, the Falcons will likely cut him and see if he sticks on their practice squad.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for a spot on an NFL practice squad
Justin Marshall
Rookie Year
When looking into wide receivers who could surprise in training camp, Justin Marshall has all the tools to be that guy. He's got the size and speed of a No. 1 wide receiver, but more than that, he has the hands of a No. 1 guy. He's shown during his time at Buffalo and Louisville that he can be that guy with his 64 catches for 837 yards and nine touchdowns scored in 2022. In Atlanta, he wouldn't have to be more than a No. 2 guy because of Drake London, and he could potentially get there.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for a spot on an NFL practice squad
Keilahn Harris
Rookie Year
While Keilahn Harris' testing wasn't very good, he does play faster on the field. He's a true slot guy who has some deep speed. But the Falcons may not get much out of him in 2023. He's going to compete for a spot on the practice squad with the rest of the lower-tier receivers on the roster. Atlanta could potentially give him that with a good showing in camp, but for now, there's not a lot of expectations for Harris to be any good—outside of his coaches from Oklahoma Baptist.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for a spot on an NFL practice squad
Xavier Malone
Rookie Year
Xavier Malone is another smaller, small-school wide receiver who has great speed. Malone has a real shot at the roster if he can turn his athleticism into production during training camp and the preseason. Malone will have to earn his role with special teams play as well. The Falcons have too deep of a group to expect Malone to earn that spot, though. He'll likely compete for the practice squad as well, but don't be surprised to see his name on a cut list.
Role with the Falcons in 2023: Competing for a spot on an NFL practice squad
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.