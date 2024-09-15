Broncos player takes unsolicited shot at Atlanta Falcons fans
It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers fans took over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week One. There aren't many fans, if any, that travel better than the black and gold so it wasn't surprising to hear them in full force once their team captured the momentum.
There also aren't many stadiums in the NFL that wouldn't see the same thing happen to them, including Empower Field at Mile High. However, as the Broncos prepare for their home game against the Steelers, linebacker Alex Singleton isn't worried about the potential of his fans being drowned out by the Terrible Towels. Those thoughts were made known after he took an unnecessary jab at the Atlanta Falcons.
Broncos LB Alex Singleton doesn't think highly of Atlanta Falcons fans
Steelers fans will make their voices heard when their team takes the field against the Broncos, that is how it goes. Sure, the Broncos have good fans but so do many other teams who have seen their stadium turn into a road game.
The stadium was loud when the Atlanta Falcons came out of the tunnel for the first time this regular season. The fans showed up but when you see your team faceplant on the field, things will go quiet quickly.
Nevertheless, Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton doesn't seem to understand the concept as he doesn't expect to hear many Pittsburgh fans.
"We’ll be fine. I think we have better fans than the Falcons."- Alex Singleton
The Falcons don't have anything to do with this. Yes, they played the Steelers in week one but every home team taking on the team expects to hear the road fans. It has been like that for decades.
The fact that he felt he needed to mention the Falcons is strange. Just say you aren't worried and move on.
This isn't the first example of a player calling out Falcons fans this year. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown called Falcons fans the worst in the NFL because they didn't show up for a game between two teams competing for nothing during his rookie season.
The reality in the NFL is that if your team is winning, your fans show up. If they aren't, there aren't many teams who will fill a stadium. The difference-maker in the stands is the success on the field.