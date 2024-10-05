Buccaneers fans have no right to complain about missed facemask call
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans have little sympathy for Tampa Bay fans furious over Thursday's non-call on an obvious facemask. Was it a penalty that was missed? No question, it was a flag that should have been thrown and would have tilted the game in Tampa's favor. However, for Atlanta, this is a new feeling not to be on the receiving end of a missed call.
Whether it is dating back to Richard Sherman clearing interfering with Julio Jones to cost Atlanta a game in 2016 or the refs handing the Chiefs a game two weeks ago. The Atlanta Falcons have a long history of being on the wrong end of these calls. This includes against a Bucs team who benefitted greatly from a terrible call two seasons ago.
Tampa should view the missed call as karma for the roughing the passer called on Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Grady Jarrett
Just in case you've forgotten the play take a look for yourself. Grady Jarrett sacks Brady with a completely clean tackle that would have given the Falcons the ball back and a suddenly hot Atlanta offense a chance to win. Brady angrily kicked at Jarrett as the defender got up looking petulant and petty after what was a routine play.
Only there was a flag dropped and a roughing-the-passer penalty was called that ended the game and Atlanta's comeback bid. For Tampa fans who remain unhappy with last night's no-call at least you were still given a chance to win the game. The ball remained in your hands and your defense was given two late chances to stop the Falcons. More than you can say two seasons ago for the Falcons robbed of any chance of finishing a comeback.
Atlanta should have zero sympathy for a franchise that benefitted from a terrible call only two seasons ago. The ref's missed call in Thursday's game simply helps balance the scales for the mistake made two seasons ago and for the long line of questionable decisions that have followed the Atlanta Falcons for the last decade.