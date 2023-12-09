Buccaneers vs. Falcons best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Drake London)
Check out touchdown picks for Ridder, London and Evans in Sunday's Falcons-Buccaneers matchup.
By Jovan Alford
We have a pivotal matchup in the NFC South as the Atlanta Falcons return home to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South after winning their second straight game last week against the Jets.
A win over the Buccaneers on Sunday would give Atlanta the two-game season series sweep and give them a two-game cushion. I found two Falcons anytime props with tremendous value and a Buccaneers prop that bettors should continue to hammer.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
- Desmond Ridder (+360)
- Drake London (+220)
- Mike Evans (+135)
Desmond Ridder anytime touchdown scorer (+360)
The last time these two teams played each other in Week 7, Ridder had a rushing touchdown as the Falcons won 16-13. The second-year quarterback hasn’t excelled in the passing department this season, but his mobility gives opposing defenses something else to consider.
This season, Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks (tied for second-most in the NFL). The last quarterback to score a rushing touchdown against them was Gardner Minshew II in Week 12. Ridder has more mobility than Minshew and 10 red zone rushing attempts this season, including four against the Bucs. At +360 odds, this is a contrarian play on not taking the obvious choices of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Drake London anytime touchdown scorer (+220)
London hasn’t scored a touchdown in seven consecutive weeks but will hope to change that on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old wide receiver had a quiet game last week against the Jets, recording one reception (five targets) for eight yards. Honestly, it was a bad day for the entire Falcons offense.
The last time the Falcons played the Buccaneers, London had six receptions (seven targets) for 54 yards. Out of those seven targets, three were inside the red zone. Tampa Bay has allowed 11 touchdowns to opposing WRs this season.
But to their credit, the Buccaneers’ defense hasn’t given up a score to a wide receiver in the last two games. The Falcons’ offense sometimes struggles to move the ball. However, if they can get into the red zone on Sunday, I like London’s chances to score a touchdown.
Mike Evans anytime touchdown scorer (+135)
I’m surprised that Evans’ anytime touchdown odds aren’t at -115 or higher, as he’s been on a tear lately. The star wide receiver has scored a touchdown in four straight games, including last week’s win against Carolina, where he posted seven receptions for 162 yards. The 30-year-old wide receiver also scored a touchdown earlier this season against Atlanta.
Evans has a solid matchup on Sunday as he’ll be defended by Falcons CB AJ Terrell, who has allowed three touchdowns this season. The star wideout is a matchup nightmare on the outside and doesn’t need much separation to make a play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.