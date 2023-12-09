Buccaneers vs. Falcons best NFL prop bets for Week 14 (Kyle Pitts bounces back?)
Breaking down the three players to bet on to score a touchdown in NFL Week 14 action in the NFC South between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons are in sole possession of first place in the NFC South but that could disappear if they don't beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 action.
If you're looking for some prop bets to place for this game, you've come to the right place. Specifically, I have some touchdown scorers for you to bet on for Sunday.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
- Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (+120)
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+280)
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+360)
Bijan Robinson Anytime TD (+120)
The Falcons have run the ball on 60.73% of their plays over their last three games. That's the most in the NFL by over 7% over that span. That means if we're going to bet player props, we should probably stick to players who are going to run the football.
That brings me to Bijan Robinson, who has ran the ball at least 16 times in three straight games while tossing in a few receptions on a weekly basis as well. Let's take a shot on the obvious here and bet Robinson to find the end zone.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+280)
Like I said, we're going to stick to running backs for the time being so if we're going to bet Robinson, we should bet Tyler Allgeier to score as well. He hasn't scored in a few weeks, but if the Falcons are going to continue to run the ball at a high rate, Allgeier is always going to be a good bet at his current odds.
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+360)
Even when the Falcons stick to running the ball, it's Kyle Pitts who seems to not see his production take a hit. Just last week against the Jets, he saw eight targets and hauled in four of them. He's good for a handful of receptions on a weekly basis and at +360 odds, he's a great dark horse to bet against the Buccaneers.
