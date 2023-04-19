C.J. Stroud speculation should change Atlanta Falcons plan at quarterback
Clearly, the Atlanta Falcons' off-season plan has centered around Desmond Ridder and the belief that both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will be off the board long before Atlanta's pick. Moving forward with Ridder isn't a bad idea considering the talented roster around the quarterback and the fact Atlanta won even with Marcus Mariota at the position.
Ridder needs to accomplish very little to be a huge upgrade for a team that was a quarterback away from winning the division last season. Adding in a far more talented quarterback and a roster full of upgrades completely changes the expectations and ceiling for Atlanta.
C.J. Stroud is the one wildcard Atlanta should consider allowing to change the plan they have stuck with throughout the off-season. Stroud has been speculated as falling in the draft with perhaps few quarterbacks taken inside the top five picks with only Indy and Carolina targeting the position.
If we are being objective this is likely posturing as teams attempt to lock their picks in during the final days before the draft. However, if there is any hint of truth in this rumor on draft night Atlanta shouldn't hesitate to pivot away from Ridder and take the best quarterback prospect in this draft.
Look no further than what Stroud did in his final game in college tearing apart a Georgia Bulldogs defense that has at least three first-round picks and carried Georgia to their second championship. Stroud is a franchise quarterback and clearly more talented than Desmond Ridder.
While Stroud isn't terribly mobile the quarterback can move enough to run Arthur Smith's offense. If the Falcons were to get the chance to draft Stroud there should be zero hesitation to take a player who shouldn't make it past the first two picks of the draft. Stroud falling in this draft just doesn't make sense even if it would be ideal for Atlanta.