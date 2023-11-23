Can Desmond Ridder win the Atlanta Falcons starting job heading into 2024?
By Nick Halden
It is already assumed that the Atlanta Falcons will be in the quarterback market in the 2024 off-season. Considering what we have seen from Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder this season that is a more than safe assumption. Whether it is landing Kirk Cousins or searching for a quarterback in the first round in all likelihood this is a team looking to swing big at the position by the end of the season.
However, it is fair to wonder if it is possible for Ridder to win the job in the final seven games. The answer to that question is obvious but layered. While Desmond could win the starting job moving forward to do so winning simply isn't enough.
Atlanta has an all-time easy schedule and is playing in the worst division in football. Winning the division and making a first-round appearance isn't enough for Ridder to lock up this job. To win the starting job Desmond must start becoming the reason Atlanta wins.
Ridder needs to be the reason Atlanta goes on a winning streak and makes the playoffs to win the starting job. Arthur Smith's offense is obviously hurting the starters and failure for Ridder is likely going to be an exit for Smith as well.
Regardless, Desmond's path to winning the job is simple the quarterback must put together an incredible final seven games. Going 5-2 and averaging at least two scores a game is the bare minimum of what the quarterback needs to do to become a consideration long term.
Nothing we have seen this season gives us reason to believe that this will happen for Ridder or the Falcons. This is a talented roster that has been held back by poor offensive play calling and awful quarterback play. Until Ridder gives fans a reason to believe this will change expectations should remain low with Atlanta ending the season in the quarterback market.