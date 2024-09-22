Can the Atlanta Falcons be the first 2024 team to cash in on Chiefs' mistakes?
By Nick Halden
The Kansas Chiefs' ability to magically win games they appear to have thrown away is otherworldly. With the most memorable example being the infamous playoff game between the Bills and Chiefs. Josh Allen played the game of his life and should have won that game in any reasonable situation. The Chiefs have consistently proved there isn't a situation they can't turn in their favor.
While many might blame the officials or feel the fix is in, in truth it is simply the greatness of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Even when they play poorly or things aren't going according to plan the duo adjusts and finds a way unlike anyone else in the league. With that said, the Chiefs are making mistakes that could beat themselves in each of the first two weeks of the season.
Can the Atlanta Falcons do what the Bengals and Ravens couldn't and make the Chiefs pay for their mistakes?
Against the Ravens missed plays and turnovers allowed Baltimore to hang around for the entire season opener. It was simply a toe on the line that kept this game from possibly falling in the Ravens' favor. Mahomes and the offense made timely plays but this game was more about the Ravens being unable to take advantage of the chances they were given.
The same can be said of Joe Burrow and the Bengals who led this game in the final minutes. A late clutch sack ended the Bengals' hope of running out the clock and forced them to hand the ball back to Mahomes. Despite throwing two interceptions the quarterback drew a pass interference call and 4th and forever setting up the game-winning kick.
The point here is that in each of the Chiefs first two games they gave their opponents chances and the moment was simply too big. This is likely going to be the case for the Falcons who objectively lack of the talent of the Bengals and the Ravens.
However, if you're an Atlanta fan looking for a positive spin there are two angles with which to look at this game. The first is the possible emotional hangover of the Chiefs after playing two playoff-level games against great AFC rosters. The hope is Atlanta is simply overlooked.
Secondly, Falcons fans have to hope this team is simply young and hungry and is simply too inexperienced to play with the fear and the respect of the Bengals and Ravens. Admittedly a long shot but a hope nonetheless for a Falcons team already coming off one impressive prime-time upset.