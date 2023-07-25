CBS reveals weeks 1-3 announcer schedule, will Matt Ryan call any Atlanta Falcons games?
Matt Ryan is set to take the booth with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber and will not be calling any Atlanta Falcons games in the first three weeks
For the first time in 16 years, quarterback Matt Ryan will not be one of the NFL's 32 opening-day starters—presumably. Instead, he will be starting a new career as an analyst for CBS Sports.
CBS has released each broadcasting crew and the Atlanta Falcons former quarterback will be paired with play-by-play guy Andrew Catalon, sideline reporter A.J. Ross, and will split color commentating duties with former NFL running back Tiki Barber.
Former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan will join a three-man booth and won't call any of the Falcons' first three games
Last year it was weird to see someone other than Matt Ryan start at quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Now, it is going to be weird to hear Matt Ryan rather than watch him.
Ryan will join a three-man booth as one of CBS's seven main broadcasting teams and. it will be the only primary team comprised of four personalities.
Matty Ice will start his broadcasting career by calling one of the teams he used to play twice a year, every year, with the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.
His next time in the booth will be the week two matchup between the Ravens and Bengals, followed by the week three game between the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.
All three of these games are during the same time slot as the Falcons games.
CBS has only announced the schedule for the first three weeks and CBS won't broadcast a Falcons game until week five. Here are the Falcons games that Matt Ryan could call:
- Week 6: vs. Washington Commanders
- Week 8: at Tennessee Titans
- Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 17: at Chicago Bears
The week 18 game in New Orleans still has a TBD date, time, and network, so that could be another game on CBS, although it is unlikely.
It would be interesting to have Matt Ryan calling the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those are two teams he knows well and he could shine light on some old NFC South stories.