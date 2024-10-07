Checking in on Atlanta Falcons historically awful 2024 rookie class
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons 2024 rookie class has easily been among the team's worst thus far. The lack of contributions and active players speak to poor selections for a team that badly needed draft wins to take the next step as contenders. While there is still a long way to go this season it isn't too early to say this class has been a complete mess.
A large part of the frustration with Atlanta's rookie class isn't just the obvious first-round decision. It is the complete lack of contributors on a roster that is built for rookies to find their way into the rotation. It is time to begin questioning the team's and specifically Terry Fontenot's ability as talent evaluators.
Pick #8 Michael Penix Jr.
Impossible to evaluate a player who has no path to get on the field in the next two years. The selection of Penix might prove to be the right decision for the future of the franchise. However, there is no question it has hurt this team's ability to win. There are at least ten players Atlanta could have added in this spot who would be starters contributing to winning.
Penix looks like a future franchise quarterback but it is hard to care about the team's future seasons when they need help winning now.
Pick #35 Ruke Orhorhoro
Why was Ruke on the field far sooner? Keeping the defensive lineman inactive for so long only made Terry Fontenot and this year's draft class look that much worse. Trading up for a player who isn't able to get on the field isn't a great look. However, in a small sample size, the rookie was among the team's most impressive defenders last Thursday. A great start for the Atlanta defensive lineman.
Pick #74 Bralen Trice
Gone for the season before the Falcons were ever given a chance to see the edge rusher in action. It does offer a bit of hope for this draft class that your third-round pick could still prove to be a contributor in future seasons. With Atlanta's complete lack of current options, it is hard to believe Trice could be any worse for Atlanta.
Pick #109 Brandon Dorlus
Another rookie who cannot make the roster on gameday and continues to be a hypothetical future contributor. This is a spot where there were still a number of players who are currently contributing to their respective teams. Atlanta chose to add to what already was their deepest position and now are stuck with a player who is yet to be active.
Pick #143 JD Bertrand
Injuries to Troy Andersen and Nate Landman forced at least one Falcons rookie defender active. Bertrand and Kaden Elliss were both often missing plays and out of their roles. Considering Bertrand's lack of reps it is far too early to evaluate what he could be but early returns weren't promising for the backer nicknamed Captain America.
Pick #186 Jase McClellan
The former Tide running back is yet to make the active roster on gameday and continues to be hypothetical depth. Considering Atlanta's recent struggles in the running game perhaps giving the rookie a change of pace carry or two wouldn't be the worst idea.
Pick #187 Casey Washington
The Atlanta depth receiver made the final roster and that is the end of his accomplishments thus far. Unable to beat out career special teams players Hodge or Ray-Ray McCloud, Washington remains a depth piece who is yet to see any action.
Pick #197 Zion Logue
The former Georgia defensive lineman was Atlanta's final draft pick and failed to make their final roster at the end of preseason. Atlanta re-signed Logue as a practice squad player who was promptly stolen by the Bills. This completes a class that has had zero meaningful contributions to Atlanta's 2024 season five games in. Far from ideal for a team in need of bargain impact players.