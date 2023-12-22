Colts vs. Falcons best NFL prop bets for Week 16 (Bet on Arthur Smith's incompetence)
The Atlanta Falcons were upset by the worst team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 15 and now likely need to win out if they want to play in the playoffs.
That starts with their Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts and in what is good news for Falcons fans, pro bettors are betting on the Falcons in droves this weekend.
In this article, I'm going to break down some player prop bets we should place a few wagers on for this pivotal interconference showdown.
If you want to jump in on the action, you should place your bets over at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll get your first bet covered by Caesars, up to $1,000!
Bet on the Falcons at Caesars now!
Best Prop Bets for Colts vs. Falcons
- Jonnu Smith OVER 2.5 receptions (+136)
- Tyler Allgeier OVER 8.5 rushing attempts (-117)
- Younghoe Koo OVER 1.5 field goals (-133)
Jonnu Smith OVER 2.5 receptions (+136)
I'm not betting on the Falcons good players every single week. Arthur Smith has no desire to give the ball to his best players. Instead, he thinks he's some brainiac by using them as decoys and getting the ball to players like his backup tight end, Jonnu Smith.
So, this week we're changing things up and we're going to bet on Smith's incompetence as a head coach. Considering Jonnu is averaging 3.1 receptions per game, I'm shocked we can get plus odds on him to hit three catches on Sunday against the Colts.
Tyler Allgeier OVER 8.5 rushing attempts (-117)
This bet follows the same line as thinking as the above one. Of course, we would think Arthur Smith would hand the ball to Bijan Robinson as much as possible. Not only did they spend a top-10 pick on him in the draft, but he's averaging 1.1 more yards per carry than Allgeier this season.
Despite that being the case, Allgeier only has 10 fewer carries than Robinson this season and out carried him 14-7 last week against the Panthers. That means we will take the over 8.5 carries for the backup this weekend and it should hit easily.
Younghoe Koo OVER 1.5 field goals (-133)
Due to more coaching incompetence, the Falcons are 20th in red zone touchdown scoring percentage which results in them averaging 1.8 field goals per game this season, which ranks 12th in the NFL.
Don't expect the Falcons to score many touchdowns this weekend. They'll likely settle for field goals, so we can take advantage of that and bet on their best player, their kicker, to put two through the uprights.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!