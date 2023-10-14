Commanders vs. Falcons best NFL prop bets for Week 6 (Trust Drake London?)
The Falcons' passing game and entire offense hasn't been great, but the Washington Commanders defense is here to solve all of their problems.
By Josh Yourish
The Atlanta Falcons got another win last week to get to 3-2.
Luckily for them, and for Desmond Ridder, they’ll be at home again this week to host the Washington Commanders. Ridder has never lost at home in his college or NFL career. With that, and how bad the Washington defense has been, let’s back the Falcons on offensive prop bets this week.
When you’re betting these props, be sure to take advantage of this great promo from the BetMGM Sportsbook. Just sign up below and bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets!
Best NFL prop bets for Commanders vs. Falcons
- Jonnu Smith over 30.5 receiving yards
- Drake London over 3.5 receptions
- Desmond Ridder long completion over 34.5 yards
Jonnu Smith over 30.5 receiving yards
The Falcons have invested two top 10 draft picks in pass-catchers just to have a 28-year-old tight end on his third team lead them in receiving yards. Smith has a team-high 21 catches for 246 yards and is averaging 49.2 receiving yards a game.
Just last week he had six catches for 67 yards and for the season he is averaging 11.7 yards per reception. Washington is 21st in passing defense despite only facing the ninth most pass attempts.
Drake London over 3.5 receptions
Last week, the Commanders got absolutely torched by Chicago’s No. 1 receiver, DJ Moore. Moore finished with 230 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches and a lot of those were contested catch situations on the sideline, something that London excels at.
Washington has actually allowed a low completion percentage, 10th best in the NFL, but London is seeing such a high target volume, 31 over five games, for his reception total to be this low. Ridder will be doing his team a disservice not to give London at least seven or eight opportunities to make a play against this awful Washington secondary.
Desmond Ridder long completion over 34.5 yards
Ridder isn’t the type of quarterback to push the ball downfield with regularity. Instead he’s more of a game-manager who likes to dump the ball off to his talented rookie running back, Bijan Robinson. However, in this game he’ll get a very long completion or maybe two, because the Commanders are that bad defensively.
Washington is 28th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt and dead last in yards per completion giving up 12.1. Last week, Justin Fields averaged 18.8 yards per completion and he’s a quarterback that is very comfortable throwing underneath and relying on screen passes like Ridder.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change