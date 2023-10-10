Commanders vs. Falcons prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 6
Full betting preview for NFL Week 6 action between the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.
The Washington Commanders suffered an embarrassing loss on Thursday Night Football last week and will look to bounce back against an Atlanta Falcons squad that looked the best it has looked all season, beating the Texans by a final score of 21-19.
The Falcons are currently sitting in a playoff spot, but will need to win these types of games to remain in the mix for the duration of the season.
Commanders vs. Falcons odds, spread, and total
Commanders vs. Falcons betting trends
- Commanders are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 13-7 in the Commanders' last 20 games
- Commanders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Falcons
- Commanders are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games
- Falcons are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Falcons' last 11 games
- The UNDER is 12-3 in the Falcons' last 15 games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Falcons injury reports
Washington Commanders injury report
- Darrick Forrest - S - Out
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. - RB - Questionable
- Jeremy Reaves - S - Out
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Calais Campbell - DT - Questionable
- Kaleb McGary - OT - Questionable
Commanders vs. Falcons how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Washington Commanders Record: 2-3
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 3-2
Commanders vs. Falcons key players to watch
Washington Commanders
Curtis Samuel: The Commanders are deep at the wideout position and Curtis Samuel has been a perfect compliment to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson this season. Their depth at the position is their best bet against the Falcons defense, that can be attacked in the middle of the field. If the Commanders offense has a good game on Sunday, Samuel will play a key role in that.
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts: The Falcons tight end finally had a great game against the Texans, hauling in seven receptions for 87 yards. The Atlanta offense is going to be a dangerous unit if it continues to find ways to get Pitts and Drake London involved.
Commanders vs. Falcons prediction and pick
I think the spread is set at the right number for this game, so I'm looking at the total instead and I'm going to bet the OVER 42.
I loved what i saw from the Atlanta offense last week and if it can keep that up, the Falcons are going to be a strong candidate to score plenty of points on a weekly basis. They should also be able to exploit the weakness of the Commanders defense, which is their run defense. Washington ranks 27th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.8 yards per rush.
Meanwhile, I think the Commanders offense is better than they looked last week. I think they can get the ball moving through the air in Atlanta and they'll get their fair share of chances at the end zone.
Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
