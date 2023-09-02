Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
NFC South schedule: Weeks 1-3
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 1:
vs. Panthers
vs. Titans
@ Falcons
@ Vikings
Week 2:
vs. Packers
@ Panthers
vs. Saints
vs. Bears
Week 3:
@ Lions
@ Packers
@ Seahawks
vs. Eagles
If the Atlanta Falcons can win in week one then the Saints should be their biggest rival for the first three weeks.
The Saints play a Titans team that does not look good on paper and then two teams with unproven quarterbacks. For the Panthers, they obviously have two divisional games to open up and then a Seahawks team that should be able to slice their pass defense to pieces
As for the Buccaneers, I would be shocked if they win more than one game in the first three weeks.