Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South

Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
NFC South schedule: Weeks 1-3

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Buccaneers

Week 1:

vs. Panthers

vs. Titans

@ Falcons

@ Vikings

Week 2:

vs. Packers

@ Panthers

vs. Saints

vs. Bears

Week 3:

@ Lions

@ Packers

@ Seahawks

vs. Eagles

If the Atlanta Falcons can win in week one then the Saints should be their biggest rival for the first three weeks.

The Saints play a Titans team that does not look good on paper and then two teams with unproven quarterbacks. For the Panthers, they obviously have two divisional games to open up and then a Seahawks team that should be able to slice their pass defense to pieces

As for the Buccaneers, I would be shocked if they win more than one game in the first three weeks.

