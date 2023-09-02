Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
NFC South schedule: Weeks 4-6
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 4:
@ Jaguars (London)
vs. Buccaneers
vs. Vikings
@ Saints
Week 5:
vs. Texans
@ Patriots
@ Lions
BYE
Week 6:
vs. Commanders
@ Texans
@ Dolphins
vs. Lions
This is another stretch of three weeks where it looks like a battle between the Falcons and Saints.
Without a doubt, the Falcons have their work cut out for them in London but then they could take advantage of two other teams with young quarterbacks.
The Bucs have an early bye week and then a tough game against Detroit. The Panthers have a deadly stretch of games while the Saints are on the other side of the coin.