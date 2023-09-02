Blogging Dirty
Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South

Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
NFC South schedule: Weeks 4-6

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Buccaneers

Week 4:

@ Jaguars (London)

vs. Buccaneers

vs. Vikings

@ Saints

Week 5:

vs. Texans

@ Patriots

@ Lions

BYE

Week 6:

vs. Commanders

@ Texans

@ Dolphins

vs. Lions

This is another stretch of three weeks where it looks like a battle between the Falcons and Saints.

Without a doubt, the Falcons have their work cut out for them in London but then they could take advantage of two other teams with young quarterbacks.

The Bucs have an early bye week and then a tough game against Detroit. The Panthers have a deadly stretch of games while the Saints are on the other side of the coin.

