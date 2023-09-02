Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
NFC South schedule: Weeks 7-9
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 7:
@ Buccaneers
vs. Jaguars
BYE
vs. Falcons
Week 8:
@ Titans
@ Colts
vs. Texans
@ Bills
Week 9:
vs. Vikings
vs. Bears
vs. Colts
@ Texans
Outside of the Panthers, this is a more equal stretch of games. The Falcons have to play a tough Vikings team, the Saints have the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers have the Bills.
It is also a very AFC South-heavy period for the NFC South. It figures to be a division that has the Jaguars and three teams entering a new era. Fortunately, the Falcons will be past the Jags at this point in the year.