Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South

Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
NFC South schedule: Weeks 7-9

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Buccaneers

Week 7:

@ Buccaneers

vs. Jaguars

BYE

vs. Falcons

Week 8:

@ Titans

@ Colts

vs. Texans

@ Bills

Week 9:

vs. Vikings

vs. Bears

vs. Colts

@ Texans

Outside of the Panthers, this is a more equal stretch of games. The Falcons have to play a tough Vikings team, the Saints have the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers have the Bills.

It is also a very AFC South-heavy period for the NFC South. It figures to be a division that has the Jaguars and three teams entering a new era. Fortunately, the Falcons will be past the Jags at this point in the year.

