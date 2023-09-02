Blogging Dirty
Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South

Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
NFC South schedule: Weeks 10-12

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Buccaneers

Week 10:

@ Cardinals

@ Vikings

@ Bears

vs. Titans

Week 11:

BYE

BYE

vs. Cowboys

@ 49ers

Week 12:

vs. Saints

@ Falcons

@Titans

@ Colts

This will be an important stretch for the Atlanta Falcons, even though they only play two games.

If the Falcons can take advantage of a weak Cardinals team and then exit the bye with a win over the Saints then they should be in good shape. I say that because the Saints play the Vikings, the Panthers play the Cowboys, and the Buccaneers play the 49ers—three teams that should be favored over the NFC South.

