Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
5 of 7
NFC South schedule: Weeks 10-12
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 10:
@ Cardinals
@ Vikings
@ Bears
vs. Titans
Week 11:
BYE
BYE
vs. Cowboys
@ 49ers
Week 12:
vs. Saints
@ Falcons
@Titans
@ Colts
This will be an important stretch for the Atlanta Falcons, even though they only play two games.
If the Falcons can take advantage of a weak Cardinals team and then exit the bye with a win over the Saints then they should be in good shape. I say that because the Saints play the Vikings, the Panthers play the Cowboys, and the Buccaneers play the 49ers—three teams that should be favored over the NFC South.