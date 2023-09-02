Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South

Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 7
Next

NFC South schedule: Weeks 13-15

Falcons

Saints

Panthers

Buccaneers

Week 13:

@ Jets

vs. Lions

@ Buccaneers

vs. Panthers

Week 14:

vs. Buccaneers

vs. Panthers

@ Saints

@ Falcons

Week 15:

@ Panthers

vs. Giants

vs. Falcons

@ Packers

This is the section of the schedule that includes a lot of NFC South matchups. The Falcons will host the Bucs and then travel to Carolina while the Saints and Bucs will also play the Panthers.

Assuming Carolina isn't buried by this time, this is when they could make a run at the division. Beating the Panthers in week one is important because of this stretch right here.

Home/Falcons Schedule