Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
NFC South schedule: Weeks 13-15
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 13:
@ Jets
vs. Lions
@ Buccaneers
vs. Panthers
Week 14:
vs. Buccaneers
vs. Panthers
@ Saints
@ Falcons
Week 15:
@ Panthers
vs. Giants
vs. Falcons
@ Packers
This is the section of the schedule that includes a lot of NFC South matchups. The Falcons will host the Bucs and then travel to Carolina while the Saints and Bucs will also play the Panthers.
Assuming Carolina isn't buried by this time, this is when they could make a run at the division. Beating the Panthers in week one is important because of this stretch right here.