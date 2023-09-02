Comparing the Atlanta Falcons schedule to the rest of the NFC South
Looking at how the Atlanta Falcons schedule compares to the three other NFC South rivals' schedules.
NFC South schedule: Weeks 16-18
Falcons
Saints
Panthers
Buccaneers
Week 16:
vs. Colts
@ Rams
vs. Packers
vs. Jaguars
Week 17:
@ Bears
@ Buccaneeers
@ Jaguars
vs. Saints
Week 18:
@ Saints
vs. Falcons
vs. Buccaneers
@ Panthers
In my opinion, the schedule over the last three weeks works in favor of the Falcons and Saints, which, of course, could mean that the week 18 matchup in New Orleans could determine who wins the division.
Overall, it looks like the Falcons will have the advantage. They get to play the Jaguars in a more neutral location in London (although, there will likely be a lot of Jaguars fans in the stands) and play the weaker schedule as a whole.
I really feel like week one against the Panthers and week 18 against the Saints could be the two biggest games for the Falcons.