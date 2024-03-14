Cordarrelle Patterson confirms he will not be back with the Atlanta Falcons
Fan-favorite do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson has just posted his goodbye to the Atlanta Falcons.
One of Terry Fontenot's best signings as a general manager will be moving on. Do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson has tweeted out that he will be not be back with the Atlanta Falcons.
This, of course, will upset many fans. He has been a vocal supporter of his team and has endeared himself with his vicious runs and historic returns.
Cordarrelle Patterson has done everything for the Atlanta Falcons: He has ran the ball with intense energy, caught a bunch of passes, made history on special teams, recruited free agents or trade targets for the Falcons, played catch with fans before games, and has been social with fans.
The veteran running back posted this on X today:
That clearly means he will either be looking for a new team during free agency or will retire. One would assume it would be the former since he would have hinted toward hanging the cleats up rather than saying goodbye.
This is a sad development. While it was highly unlikely he would be brought back with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier on the roster, fans still held out hope Zac Robinson would find a fit for him in his new offense.
Patterson's career with Atlanta had many memorable moments but none were as special as when he broke the all-time kick return touchdown record.
In Atlanta, CP put up 1,494 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns with 82 catches for 708 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns. And then, of course, his historic kick return touchdown against the Chicago Bears in 2022.
CP will be missed for everything he did on and off the field in such a short time for the Falcons.