Cordarrelle Patterson starts recruiting DeAndre Hopkins to Atlanta
Cordarrelle Patterson wants to build a super team for his Atlanta Falcons. Much of his offseason has been spent recruiting players and coaches to the Falcons.
Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Keenan Allen, and Darius Slay have all been tweeted at by the Falcons' running back and now that DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent, you can bet that CP has started his recruiting process for the All-Pro wide receiver.
DeAndre Hopkins is being recruited to Atlanta by Cordarrelle Patterson
Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the most entertaining players on the field and off the field. He consistently takes a minute or two to try and make the Atlanta Falcons better via Twitter. Now that the Arizona Cardinals released the superstar wide receiver, CP is now hoping that Terry Fontenot and Hopkins get on the phone to work out a deal.
Patterson is certainly making it known who he wants to team up with and it is hard to blame him with this one. Hopkins is a crazy good player who could help fill a hole at the wide receiver position. While he isn't the player he used to be, he is still a player that no cornerback in the NFL wants to line up against.
Adding him to Cordarrelle Patterson's offense would be something special. Arthur Smith could line Drake London up on one side, Hopkins on the other, then mix and match Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, and even Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.
Hopkins would add even more length and size to this Falcons offense which already has a lot of it.
The two questions that remain are if the front office will be interested in Hopkins who has battled injuries recently, and then if they are interested, would 'Nuk' be willing to sign with a team that is a projection?
It seems unlikely but that is also what we all said about Calais Campbell. Perhaps D-Hop will see the same thing that Campbell sees in this team.