Could Cousins' prime-time failure open the door for Michael Penix's debut?
By Nick Halden
It took all of one week for Atlanta Falcons fans to begin to call for Michael Penix Jr. The rookie quarterback has never taken an NFL snap but offers the promise of unknown potential while Kirk Cousins put on a Desmond Ridder performance in his debut. Things aren't going to get any easier for the Atlanta veteran until he lives up to expectations.
If Cousins doesn't look far improved in tonight's prime-time matchup in Philly the calls are going to grow far louder for the Atlanta rookie. For a franchise tired of being an NFC doormat nothing short of a win or MVP-level performance is going to be acceptable.
In many ways, this is fair based on Kirk's $180-million dollar contract and an offseason full of expectations. If Cousins isn't healthy or confident enough to lead the offense isn't there a reason you spent a top-ten pick on Penix?
No matter how tonight's game goes for Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. won't start this season for the Atlanta Falcons
The narrative of Kirk Cousins struggling in prime time is going to be baked into tonight's coverage of Atlanta's quarterback debate. Yet the answer remains that barring injury or Kirk Cousins playing at this level deep into the season Penix has no shot of seeing the field.
Even if the Falcons believe he is the healthier option they cannot risk a wasted investment on Kirk Cousins. Each of the next two years Kirk's deal is impossible to escape without it ruining Atlanta's cap and chances at competing.
If Penix were to pull a Dak Prescott or Tom Brady and step in and win while playing at a high level the Falcons are in a disaster. You have proven the signing of Cousins to be an unneeded desperation move and left the team without a way out of the deal.
For this reason and understanding Cousins will play his way back into shape Penix has no shot at taking the field this season for Atlanta no matter how tonight's game plays out. Something that further illustrates how odd Atlanta's decision was to add both Cousins and Penix in the offseason paying a premium for both players.
Kirk Cousins has a lot riding on tonight's game no matter the safety of his. The veteran has a chance to silence the prime time failures narrative and quiet a frustrated fanbase who is already questioning whether it is time to turn to Penix.