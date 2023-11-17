Could former Atlanta Falcons quarterback help the Bengals?
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has made it clear he isn't retired but has remained in the broadcast booth deep into the season. An opportunity could present itself to the veteran with the news that Joe Burrow is done for the season.
Losing Joe Burrow is a brutal blow but to Cincy and the league itself. Burrow is one of the few players who can go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and turn around a franchise with a history of losing. Burrow being out of the year hurts not only the team but the league itself.
Sitting in the bottom of the division the Bengals could opt to punt on the season and rebuild for next year with a healthy Burrow. Getting a great draft pick would give them a chance to add another elite weapon for their young quarterback.
However, if the team still wants to make a run at a wide-open wild card race they must consider their options. With Carson Wentz recently signing, the best option in free agency would be veteran Matt Ryan.
Perhaps with time to get his body healthy and with the Bengals' weapons Ryan could help the team make a playoff push. One thing is certain, the team's backup simply didn't get the job done on Thursday night and was clearly shaken by the blitz.
There is a chance that Matt Ryan has nothing left in the tank after a rough ending in Arthur Smith's offense in Atlanta and getting benched in Indy. Despite this Matt's experience and veteran leadership clearly would give the Bengals a needed boost.
Ryan cannot replicate Burrow's production at this stage of his career, but he gets far closer than any of their current options. Other options the Bengals could explore are Nick Foles, Colt McCoy, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, and Chase Daniel. These options drive home just how bleak the quarterback market is at this stage of the season and why Matt Ryan is this team's best option.