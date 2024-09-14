Could Jets disgruntled pass rusher be the key to turning Atlanta Falcons season?
By Nick Halden
As the Atlanta Falcons attempt to shake off Week 1 and turn their attention to Philly one possible addition stands out. Atlanta has added fuel to the idea of a big move could be incoming with the recent contract restructures.
At this stage of the season, there isn't any reason to make these moves unless you believe there is a chance of adding an impact player. Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick certainly qualifies as an impact player and could be viewed as a need for Atlanta.
Despite the addition of Matthew Judon the Falcons still have no long term answers at the position. Judon is going to play out the final year of his contract in hopes of cashing in either with Atlanta or in a new landing spot. If the Falcons were to manage a surprise deal for Reddick a long-term contract would have to be already agreed upon.
The Jets mismanagement could give the Falcons a chance to create a dynamic pass rushing duo
It is hard to imagine the Jets not caving eventually and giving Haason Reddick a well-earned raise and extension. However, considering how long this has worn on it is also on the table the Jets decide to cut their losses and send Reddick to a new landing spot.
The Jets deciding this and Atlanta managing to win the bidding war for an elite pass rusher are both doubtful. Still, considering the team's latest moves and rumblings Reddick could be on the move it is worth exploring.
Judon was solid in his Atlanta debut but situational pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie showed all of the reasons Atlanta made the move for Judon. Lorenzo Carter was solid but isn't a consistent threat to the quarterback. If there is one move to buy Kirk Cousins time to get comfortable and healthy within this offense it is adding another elite pass rusher.
For that to happen the Falcons would likely have to overpay spending more than the Jets in their initial deal with the Eagles. New York would be better served to keep Reddick through his holdout than to give the New York media the ability to laugh at the team swapping Reddick for anything less than they gave up.
Atlanta adding Haason Reddick would be a season-changing move even with the tough schedule ahead. In a passing league, two great pass rushers would give the Falcons legitimate hopes of competing in the NFC and take Ebiketie out of the lineup.
As unlikely as the move remains it is one the team should be actively exploring and perhaps could explain their recent cap-saving moves.