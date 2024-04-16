Could the Atlanta Falcons take another first round receiver in 2024 NFL Draft?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will be on the clock with the 8th overall pick on April 25th. While Terry Fontenot has made it clear the Falcons will take the best player on the board, this shouldn't be the case. Yes, if a Joe Alt, Caleb Williams, or Marvin Harrison Jr. falls your way the choice is taken away.
These are players that have a chance to be franchise building blocks. It would be shocking to see any of the three fall all the way to 8th. However, if that is the case Atlanta should continue to ignore their biggest position of need.
Otherwise, this is a team that simply cannot afford to take another receiver or skill position player in the top-ten picks. You have Darnell Mooney, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts as your primary weapons for Kirk Cousins.
What your team needs is a pass rusher capable of forcing the ball out of the quarterback's hands. It is a position Atlanta has ignored and paid the price for continually. In a passing league, it has an argument as the most important defensive piece on your roster.
Arnold Ebiketie is an interesting development project that the Falcons should continue to give more snaps. However, even with Ebiketie in the starting lineup, you need another starting option. Lorenzo Carter has great hustle and is a superb run defender. With that said, Carter cannot get to the quarterback consistently and must be replaced as a starter.
Whether it is Verse, Turner, or Latu the Falcons must take an edge in the first round. All three prospects are first-round talents and the Falcons can either trade ack or stay in their current slot to select one of the three.
Adding another receiver for Kirk Cousins might be tempting. But it would be a mistake that should be looked at as a step back for a franchise that appears to be pushing all of the right buttons in a blockbuster offseason.