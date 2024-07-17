Cousins' health pointed to as biggest Atlanta Falcons camp question
By Nick Halden
Sports Illustrated previewed Atlanta Falcons camp looking at the biggest questions facing the franchise. Sitting atop the list was the health of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite the team handing Cousins a 4-year deal worth $180-million the veteran isn't a locked in starter in camp and the preseason.
Yes, once healthy this is Kirk's team with Penix at least two years away. The concern for Atlanta is not knowing how far away Cousins is from back to normal. It seems wise to hold Cousins out of contact for as long as possible aiming to have the veteran ready for week one.
Cousins is expected to be ready for Atlanta Falcons season opener. But how close to 100 percent will the veteran be?
Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in week 8 of last season. The quarterback's recovery has been impressive and all signs point to the quarterback being a full go by week one. This is imperative to Atlanta's season considering the team's first five weeks.
They will face the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, Saints, and Bucs to begin the year. Having a healthy Kirk Cousins to survive this stretch will define Atlanta's season. If Penix were forced into the lineup or Cousins isn't himself the Falcons could find themselves in a hole they cannot climb out of.
The question for Cousins and Atlanta doesn't appear to be whether or not he will be ready to start the season. But rather how close to himself the veteran will be months removed from the serious injury. It is the same question facing Aaron Rodgers for two teams whose playoff hopes hinge on the health of aging veterans.
Atlanta improved greatly this offseason giving legitimate playoff hopes for the first time since 2017. Despite the injury, those are the expectations facing Cousins and mean the quarterback must be ready from the jump.