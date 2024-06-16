Dallas Cowboys star continues to make Atlanta drafting strategy look foolish
By Nick Halden
Arthur Smith's first draft with the Atlanta Falcons there was an argument to be made at nearly every position group that it deserved first-round attention. Atlanta held the 4th overall pick and opted to select Kyle Pitts.
Let's be clear from the start here, Pitts is an immensely talented player and poised for a breakout season with Kirk Cousins now under center. However, Atlanta opted to select Pitts without the two positions the team needed to address the most quarterback and pass rusher.
The best pass rusher in this draft now plays in Dallas. Micah Parsons was a great potential fit for the Falcons, if the team could have traded down adding much-needed picks and finding their franchise pass rusher. Instead, the team opted to add a tight-end who has been incredibly underwhelming the last two seasons.
Reasons for Pitts' lack of production are understandable and clear. Despite these, it doesn't make it any easier for Falcons fans who realize how close they have consistently been to landing a much-needed franchise edge rusher.
Three years before Atlanta passed on T.J. Watt to add Takk McKinley who would become an even bigger bust than Vic Beasley. Perhaps dissuaded by their recent decisions at the position the Falcons opted to add a weapon they couldn't properly utilize.
In the time since the move has been made Parsons has amassed 40.5-sacks, 7-forced fumbles, 89-QB hits, and 51-tackles for loss. Among these numbers is a memorable strip-sack of Matt Ryan in an absolute drubbing of Atlanta in Parsons' rookie season.
It is easy to play the "what if" game not only with Watt or Parsons but a number of talented pass rushers Atlanta has chosen to look past. In the last four years, the Falcons have added Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. in the first-round.
Each year a large portion of Atlanta fans loudly asked their franchise to consider drafting a pass rusher. In a pass-heavy league being unable to get to the quarterback consistently will end your season. Whether that is in week nine or in the first-round of the playoffs, if you cannot get to the quarterback you aren't winning anything of note.
For Atlanta, the answer has been the same each time opting to take the more exciting offensive player. Building for the future while never addressing the needs of the present. Micah Parsons isn't the first and it doesn't seem he will be the last on a list of star pass rushers Atlanta refuses to draft.