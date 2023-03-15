Darius Slay shows interest in joining Atlanta Falcons on Twitter
The Atlanta Falcons have been as busy as anyone early in the free agency process. They have made a trade, re-signed numerous players, and brought in a number of free agents. It is an exciting time and to make it even better, we are not done yet.
Elsewhere, the Eagles lost another starting defender as they cut Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay. Yesterday, they re-signed their other Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry, who for a second looked like he could join the Falcons. But now, the other CB, Darius Slay, has shown direct interest in joining the Falcons.
Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay looks to be interested in joining the Atlanta Falcons
We all know how NFL players love to make hints on Twitter and that is exactly what Darius Slay is doing following his release from the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. One of the hints he made was in response to a tweet from Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young about joining the Atlanta Falcons.
This would be a huge add by Terry Fontenot who already has A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward under contract for the 2023 season.
Slay would immediately take over as the second cornerback right behind Terrell. In the event that he joins Atlanta, it would make Casey Hayward expendable following an injury-plagued year. Letting Hayward go would help to pay for the large contract that Slay is certainly demanding.
Releasing Hayward would clear up $5 million in cap space while leaving $2 million in dead cap. So, it isn't a ton of savings and maybe Fontenot would consider keeping Hayward around as a third cornerback at that price.
Whatever may happen, we at least know that Atlanta will consider making this move considering how active they have been. Adding Darius Slay is definitely something that is worth monitoring.