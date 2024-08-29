Desmond Ridder's release raises questions for Atlanta's front office
By Nick Halden
The Arizona Cardinals released former Atlanta starting quarterback Desmond Ridder early this week. It is a move that points to how far the Atlanta starter has fallen in what has been only a three-year career. While it is a great example of why the 2023 Falcons failed any victory laps taken over the move would be ill-advised.
Despite his infuriating play Desmond Ridder was easy to cheer for during his time in Atlanta. The quarterback was humble and owned his mistakes saying everything you want to hear from your starting quarterback. However, what failed the quarterback in the end was a lack of ability to make the right read in the time needed.
Desmond Ridder being cut in Arizona furthers concern about Atlanta's front office
With Arthur Smith's bravado and outlook, it is easy to see the coach talking the front office and Atlanta's owner into believing he can produce with any quarterback. Taking Ryan Tannehill from backup to beating Tom Brady in a playoff game was as impressive an accomplishment as any OC could offer in recent memory.
With this in mind, it is more than fair to put a large portion of the blame for Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder on Arthur Smith. However, it was Terry Fontenot and this Atlanta Falcons front office that chose not only to draft the quarterback but to put the full weight of the season on his shoulders after a season of Mariota.
Atlanta had Ridder in camp and the building for a full year and still believed he was a franchise quarterback. The same player who was so lost on the field and far behind game speed. The same quarterback who would leave the Cardinals believing they were better off with Clayton Tune as their backup quarterback.
This is who Atlanta chose as their potential franchise quarterback and believed to be a starter in this league. Along with wasted mid-round draft picks and questionable first-round decisions, this leaves Atlanta's front office open to a lot of criticism.
Ridder being cut in Arizona is as much an indictment on the Atlanta front office as it is on the player. This is the guy who they felt comfortable bringing in as the starter with only Taylor Heinicke as insurance. Ridder's failure in Arizona isn't a cause for celebration for Atlanta but one of concern for both the individual and the front office who believed him to be a franchise quarterback.