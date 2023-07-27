Desmond Ridder would be perfect fit for Quarterback season 2
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons were one of three teams that took part in "Quarterback" the Netflix docu-series that followed Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, and Patrick Mahomes. With the series topping the Netflix charts since its release, it was an obvious renewal decision heading into the NFL season.
While the quarterbacks taking part in the series still aren't known there are obvious fits that should be considered. The first is sticking with the Atlanta Falcons following Desmond Ridder a quarterback who has been much maligned this off-season.
If Netflix follows the same formula for the second season we will likely have a top-five starter Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Trevor Lawrence being the obvious candidates for that role. With the second and third spots being filled by a veteran and an underdog that last season was Marcus Mariota.
While sticking with Atlanta is unlikely with the series likely wanting to switch to different teams Ridder would be a great story. You have a third-round pick that has been written off by the league already before his first full season.
Add in the fact that Atlanta finally looks ready to make a playoff push and featuring Desmond Ridder could provide the series with the narrative they failed to get from Marcus Mariota.
Ridder would bring a wealth of off-season clips as well with the vast majority of sports talk shows taking a shot at the Atlanta quarterback at one point or another. If the second season is able to lock up two headliners for the first two roles Ridder is perfect for the final spot and would be given a well-deserved stage to prove an off-season of criticism wrong.
If, however, the series opts for new teams and faces completely there are great options in Jared Goff, Geno Smith, and Ryan Tannehill all quarterbacks that have taken their fair share of criticism without getting full credit for the impressive seasons they have put together. No question regardless of whether it is Ridder or not "Quarterback" is a win for all football fans and a welcome break from the off-season.