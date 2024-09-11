Despite excuses Atlanta Falcons preseason management deserves criticism
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has continued to defend opting out of playing his starters in the preseason. From the perspective of Morris the Falcons' goal of making it through the preseason was to go into the year healthy and whole ready for the season ahead.
This might be a valid defense if not for the game you coached against the Steelers. Telling us Kirk Cousins is healthy but rusty while suggesting the preseason reps had no value is counterproductive. Which is it? Is Cousins healthy and simply needing reps to gain confidence or is the quarterback not as healthy as we are pretending?
Would your rookie playcaller not have benefitted from reps with his starters? These questions are answered with circular logic that suggests the importance of the preseason is simply getting your team into the season healthy.
The Atlanta Falcons should be paying attention to the defending champs preseason management
The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and still put Patrick Mahomes and their starting offense out in the preseason. A team that is consistently great in September playing far more established stars should be a sign for the rest of the league in how to approach the games.
Yes, if the Falcons win and Kirk Cousins looks great no one is concerned or talking of the preseason reps. However, this is the life of a head coach in the NFL, Raheem Morris isn't helping himself by focusing on the health aspect of this team.
What good is health in meaningless games if when it matters you're clearly rusty and get embarrassed at home? This is the exact same gripe many fans had with Arthur Smith. Though Raheem Morris has taken it a step further cutting preseason standouts and holding out his backup quarterback telling you exactly what he thinks of preseason reps.
No matter what the correct answer is the Atlanta Falcons deserve heat for how they opened the season. Allowing a heavy Steelers crowd to openly taunt the Atlanta faithful as T.J. Watt wrecked McGary and the Atlanta offense.
Either Kirk Cousins isn't healthy or the veteran quarterback is rusty and lacking confidence. Either answer points to poor preseason management and not having a competitive team ready to start a year full of expectations.