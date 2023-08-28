Despite frustration Atlanta Falcons handled Jalen Mayfield situation well
By Nick Halden
Since Jalen Mayfield's rookie season, there has been a healthy level of frustration among Atlanta Falcons fans due to his level of play. Jalen was simply an usher for pass rushers directing them through through the traffic and straight into Matt Ryan. Ryan took a lot of punishment in his final season with the Falcons due to the liability that Jalen was a pass protector.
However, if Atlanta wasn't going to cut Mayfield after his rookie season for this level of play the situation was handled well. Arthur Smith allowed Jalen his second season due to injury to stay on the roster and continue to work to improve.
This season the team gave Mayfield one last chance to earn his spot on the roster as the swing tackle. With zero depth at the position after their starters, it was a solid idea considering it was Jalen's original position.
Fully evaluating the player and giving him at least the chance to explore every option to improve was the right decision for the Falcons. Despite how painful it was to watch before cutting Mayfield and declaring the pick a bust the front office and coaching staff wanted to give Jalen every chance to develop and play a role even if it wasn't a starting one.
While this is the right outlook the end result is the same with Jalen struggling at tackle and ending Atlanta's preseason by allowing Logan Woodside to take a hard hit. It wasn't the first whiff of the day for Mayfield but it will be his last with the Atlanta Falcons and perhaps his last in this league altogether.
It is a tough business one that is slanted towards the owners and front office and regardless of your draft positioning or history of production, it is what you can do to help the team win right now. We now without question know the answer to that question for Jalen Mayfield as the team moves on from the draft pick and their biggest miss of note.