Despite optimism Falcons fans should ready themselves for rough 2024 start
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons start the season 2-2 and are competitive this should be considered a success. While this may seem a low bar it is more than fair considering the road ahead. Atlanta opens the season facing the Steelers at home in what feels like a must-win game.
In each of the next two games, the Falcons will be facing teams on more rest and far more experienced rosters. While the Eagles will be forced to travel from a Friday night game they should have at least an extra day to prepare for Atlanta on Monday Night Football.
This game is in Philly and will be the Eagles' home opener. This is followed by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs who should have a rest advantage as well. Fans have every reason to believe this team is going to start the season at 1-2.
Despite what will be a rough start Atlanta's soft schedule gives the team plenty of time to recover
These two brutal games will be followed by matchups against division rivals in the Saints and Bucs. If Atlanta survives this stretch, however, there is every reason to believe in this team. With an extremely soft schedule the rest of the way Atlanta should be able to pile up wins and make up for their rough start.
Aside from the four layups that divisional matchups with Carolina and New Orleans should be Atlanta has very winnable games against the Vikings, Broncos, Seahawks, Raiders, Giants, and Commanders. Take care of business against these teams and it is a 10-win season.
Add in a split with Tampa and a surprise upset and even with a rough start this team's floor should be 10-11 wins. The best case scenario for Atlanta is being competitive against both the Eagles and Chiefs taking momentum into two key divisional matchups.